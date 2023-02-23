Financial services company fined for illegal forex deals

Senior Court Reporter

ONE of the companies which were illegally dealing in foreign currency in Harare, Vision Credit Source (Pvt) Limited was fined $5 million after being convicted of the offence by a Harare magistrate.

Vision Credit Source also risks losing its properties if it fails to pay the fine.

In sentencing the firm, Harare Regional Magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere said its dealings caused serious economic challenges considering that the amount it traded on the black market was not ascertained.

Mr Manwere also said that Vision Credit Source also failed to prove that there was a drought of foreign currency on the formal market, which prompted it to illegally trade on the parallel market.