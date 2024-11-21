Finance Ministry pledges to boost health funding

Trust Freddy

Herald Correspondent

The Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion has reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with the Ministry of Health and Child Care to address the financial needs in the health sector.

This pledge was made during the national health financing dialogue held in Harare under the theme “More health for the money: More money for health.”

In his keynote address, Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Deputy Minister David Mnangagwa said his ministry will strengthen its partnership with the Ministry of Health and Child Care to finance the sector.

“We will have periodical meetings between Treasury and the Ministry of Health and Child Care to discuss major challenges facing the health sector, including budget utilisation, disbursements, cash support, as well as coming up with a minimum monthly health sector requirement to guide our cash flows,” he said.

“The Minister of Health and the Minister of Finance constituted a committee that is co-chaired by my colleague, the Deputy Minister of Health, and myself, to make sure that issues of efficiencies and capacity are dealt with expediently.”

The dialogue brought together participants from the African Union Commission, NEPAD, the SADC Secretariat, development partners, UN agencies, implementing partners, and the private sector.