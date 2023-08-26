Final a step too far for SA’s Van Niekerk but Botswana continue to shine

BUDAPEST. — On a night when Wayde van Niekerk was hoping to have triumphantly completed his comeback from a career-threatening injury, the world-record holder left the World Athletics Championships track in despair on Thursday night in Budapest.

Having produced several promising 400m times throughout the season, including a 44.08 in Poland last month, the South African star couldn’t match that form in the final, finishing in last place in a sluggish 45.11.

Jamaican Antonio Watson claimed the gold in 44.22 with Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith taking the silver in 44.31 and American Quincy Hall the bronze in 44.37.

“Very frustrating, disappointed, but obviously I have to take full responsibility. I’m the one that lined up, I’m the one that put the effort in, and we all know it was well off par from what I can do,” said a dejected Van Niekerk.

“I ran bad, I ran terrible, we all saw that. The run was well off. I mean I’m a 44 [second] athlete from the get-go of the season so I was wrong, I did not execute my race right. Things didn’t go my way and I’m still processing it all but it was definitely bad.”

JOY FOR BOTSWANA

After all delayed semifinals were completed, Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo was the only African athlete to make it through to last night’s final.

The 100m silver medallist claimed second spot in his race in 19.97 to keep his hopes of a second medal alive.

Having powered to the front, Tebogo still had time to ease up and look across to American Kenny Bednarek before crossing the finish line.

“I wasn’t playing mind games at the end there,” explained Tebogo. “He looked at me and in my mind I was like ‘Why is he looking at me? Just keep going, keep going.’ But in the end we both went into the final. Now I’ll have to see how the body recovers after all these races. I’m just coming here to see how it goes.”

There was more joy for Botswana as Tshepiso Masalela ran a PB of 1:44.14 in the 800m semifinals to book his place in Saturday’s final.

“It is a new level for me. This year I have been running so many PBs. Tonight I was even faster. We discussed with my coach that my previous PB of over 1:45 would not be enough to get to the final.

“This race was a crucial one for me. I did it in the best possible way. I am looking forward to the final, but I am a realist. I do not think about any colour of medal. If it happens I appreciate it. Right now, it is much more important for me to continue progressing and to gain as much experience in tactical races as possible.”

Also through to the semifinals was 19-year-old Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyoni who won his semifinal in 1:43.83.

“It was not an easy race but I cannot complain about anything. I wanted to qualify for the final and there I might surprise the world,” he reckoned.

The other African athletes to make it through the semifinals were Algerians Slimane MOULA (1:43.93 ) and Djamel Sedjati (1:44.49). — Supersport.