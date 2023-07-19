Fillip for Redcliff as Government drives revival

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga is welcomed by Minister Sekai Nzenza and some Government officials in Redcliffe.

Mukudzei Chingwere in Redcliff

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga is in Redcliff town, Midlands Province for a busy working visit that will see him addressing a rally at Torwood Stadium as well as touring giant steel concern Zisco Steel, Torwood Hospital and Bell Medical Centre.

Today’s program by VP Chiwenga comes at a time the ruling Zanu PF party is scaling up its campaign ahead of the August 23 harmonized elections in which pollsters are tipping President Mnangagwa to sail through on the back of the Second Republic’s development thrust.

Party supporters began arriving at Torwood Stadium as early as 7 am ahead of the VP’s address.

Minister of Local Government and Public Works Cde July Moyo is the party’s parliamentary candidate for Redcliff Constituency.

But before attending the rally and in line with President Mnangagwa’s prioritisation of economic development and services that improve people’s lives, VP Chiwenga will first tour Zisco Steel which got a new lease of life after Cabinet approved Kuvimba Mining House as the steel giant’s strategic investment partner setting the stage for its recapitalisation and reconstruction.

The revival of Zisco Steel is set to give Redcliff Town, which was built on the back of the then giant steel manufacturing concern, a massive fillip through the creation of thousands of direct jobs as well as envisaged down knock-on effect.

At Torwood and Bell Medical Centre, which had closed down with Zisco Steel, the VP will assess progress of yet another example of the positives from devolution funds as the two medical facilities are now being revived from the fund that has seen Government taking development to all corners of the country in line with President Mnangagwa’s thrust of leaving no place and no one behind.

Minister Moyo confirmed VP Chiwenga’s itinerary which he said is set to give the ruling party a lift all of the polls.

“Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Chiwenga is here for a busy schedule that will see him tour Torwood Hospital, Bell Medical Centre, ZISCO steel, and address the rally,” said Minister July Moyo.

“It is important that we have this high-level visit as we seek to improve the lives of our people in conformity with President Mnangagwa’s Vision of an upper middle-income society by 2030 which aims to improve people’s lives.”