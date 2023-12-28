Filabusi nightclub murder suspect arrested

Crime Reporter

Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 21-year-old man at a nightclub in Filabusi on Christmas Day following a misunderstanding over a missing token while they were playing snooker.

The suspect has been identified as Takeknowledge Mthombeni (39) and police have since recovered the firearm used to commit the crime.

His arrest comes after police this week issued a statement that they were investigating a murder case in which Wilson Malunga was shot dead by an unknown suspect in Filabusi at around 1.30 am.

Investigations revealed that the suspect and the victim, who was playing snooker at a certain nightclub, argued after the victim noted that his token was missing.

Mthombeni is alleged to have then gone to his vehicle, a Toyota Fun Cargo, which was parked outside and came back with a pistol and shot Malunga once on the head before driving off.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“Reference is made to the ZRP message on X platform on December 26, 2023, in which Wilson Malunga aged 21, was shot dead by suspect, Takeknowledge Mthombeni aged 39 while playing snooker in Filabusi on December 25, 2023, at around 0130 hours.

“The police have arrested the suspect at Mabhuru Business Centre, Neta in Mberengwa. The firearm used in the commission of the crime has been recovered. The suspect is now facing another charge of armed robbery in relation to the case which occurred in Mberengwa on December 23, 2023, where the firearm used to kill Wilson Malunga was stolen,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Bulilimamangwe also arrested Limukhani Mphofu (27) and Zenzo Mphofu (37) after they were found in possession of an FN Baby Browning pistol loaded with a magazine of seven live rounds along Ramakwebana River in Plumtree.

The suspects were arrested by police officers who were on patrol.