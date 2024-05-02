Fight to reduce livestock deaths accelerated

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Government has intensified the fight against livestock mortality by constructing water troughs at the village business units, hay baling, and drought mitigation awareness campaigns.

It has also embarked on a nationwide borehole drilling exercise to save the lives of both livestock and people.

The Government is also upscaling hay baling programmes, where five million hay bales are expected to be produced this season and water is also distributed in areas where livestock is most vulnerable.

To date, private players and the Government have so far produced 1 223 674 hay bales and last season a total of 4 803 133 hay bales were produced.

The Agriculture and Rural Development Advisory Service (ARDAS)indicates that the Government is constructing troughs at borehole sites adding that it is currently mobilising water bowsers for strategic areas.

“Drought mitigation awareness campaigns are underway. This involves the use of pamphlets, use of electronic and print media.

“Drilling of boreholes is underway and piping of water from dams to strategic areas is recommended.

“Modalities for expediting the procurement process of the requirements for hay baling are underway. In the previous hay bailing of 2023, a total of 4,8 million were produced and these need to be mobilised as a strategic supplementary feeding,” said the department.

Farmers are encouraged to destock. This involves reducing the number of animal stock during the drought. Non-productive stock is selected, finished off, and sold, and the returns can be used to purchase feed to save the productive herd.

Destocking reduces the demand for fodder & grazing.

Disposal and removal of diseased animals will reduce the potential for environmental and health challenges.

Destocking also helps create links with traders in remote areas, where they may not naturally have reached.

Financing of traders to support destocking is also important and facilitation of increased offtake through removal of trade and marketing barriers.

Livestock vaccinations are also recommended this period to mitigate the spread of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) during movement of livestock from FMD zones into national parks.

Grazing of livestock too close to the ground and indiscriminate feeding patterns common during drought periods will expose them to diseases such as Anthrax, Blackleg, Botulism, and Hardware disease.

Increased activity at the human-livestock-wildlife interface will likely result in rabies virus spill-over to humans and domestic animals hence the need to vaccinate against these diseases

Farmers are encouraged to implement management practices such as providing ample shade and access to cool water, and adjusting feeding schedules can help minimise the impact of heat on cattle health and welfare.

They are also encouraged to establish dedicated fodder plots and provide cattle with adequate water.

Farmers are urged to downscale some livestock and procure feed adding that there is a need to practice good husbandry practises.

Acting chief director at the Veterinary Services Department Dr Pious Makaya said livestock condition is not bad adding that borehole drilling and hay bailing are critical components that need to be scaled up this period.

“Grazing is limited in winter due to the effects of climate change so various strategies were put in place by the Government to ensure that our livestock do not suffer from drought,” he said.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) president Dr Shadreck Makombe said farmers should consider the long-term sustainability of the pasture and not exceed its carrying capacity.

There is a need to reduce the stocking rate by either selling less productive animals or moving them to alternative grazing areas.

The situation will reduce pressure on the pasture and ensure that there is enough forage for the remaining animals, he said.

Recently, Livestock Farmers Union chairman Sifiso Sibanda said farmers may need to safeguard their livestock this coming season by adjusting herd sizes and stocking rates to prevent overgrazing and reduce the risk of livestock losses due to feed shortages.

Government was concerned with the level of performance of the livestock sector and it promulgated a blueprint to address all areas that were limiting growth