‘Fight against cholera bearing fruit’

Earlier on, Dr Muswere said Cabinet had received an update on the cholera outbreak and national response from Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Douglas Mombeshora.

Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

THE fight against the cholera pandemic continues to bear fruit and the media has been one of the crucial players in ensuring that new cases decline as a result of information dissemination, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere, said yesterday.

Addressing a post Cabinet media briefing, Dr Muswere explained that various measures that have been implemented by the Second Republic have shown that the fight against cholera was being won.

“When you analyse the statistics from the time cholera commenced, you will realise that there has been a decrease (in new cases). It is clear that there has been a decrease in terms of new suspected cases.

“The number keeps decreasing mainly because of vaccination, procurement and implementation modalities that the Government keeps on implementing, the training, the media awareness that the members of the Fourth Estate have been doing; disseminating of information about cholera.

“The role played by health institutions involved in the treatment of cholera has also helped to lower the numbers. The surveillance by the Ministry continues to be accelerated to ensure that we win the fight against cholera.”

Dr Muswere said the borehole drilling programme has continued to ensure the provision of water and sanitation facilities across the country, including hotspot areas.

He said the deployment of oral rehydration centres, medical personnel and recently the implementation of monitoring and supervision of all gatherings during the Easter holiday, has ensured that the number of new cholera cases continues to decline.

“Members of the Fourth Estate have done well in terms of disseminating information about cholera. So, I can assure you that we are winning the fight against cholera.

“We need to continue disseminating information, provide water and sanitation”.

Earlier on, Dr Muswere said Cabinet had received an update on the cholera outbreak and national response from Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Douglas Mombeshora.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care continues to conduct integrated training in case management, surveillance, infection prevention and control, and social mobilisation for Midlands and Masvingo provinces. There is also continued community awareness and deployment of oral rehydration points and cholera treatment camps.

“The Ministry and Apostolic Women Empowerment Trust conducted two-day training sessions on cholera advocacy in Mutare and Masvingo cities. The training sessions were attended by leaders from Apostolic and Islamic faiths, traditional beliefs, and the Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers Association.”