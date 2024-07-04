FIFA extends Mutasa’s tenure

Sports Reporter

WORLD football governing body FIFA has extended the mandate of the ZIFA Normalisation Committee up to early next year.



Veteran administrator Lincoln Mutasa will continue at the helm with an altered mandate that has now been narrowed down to two main aspects to be completed before the end of 2025’s first quarter.

Ex-footballer Rose Mugadza and lawyer Nyasha Sanyamandwe are still part of the committee but Cynthia Malaba and Sikhumbuzo Ndebele have been relieved of their duties.

New members could be co-opted to beef up the committee.

The Normalisation Committee is expected to review the association’s statutes and Electoral Code to ensure their compliance with the FIFA statutes and requirements, and to ensure their adoption by the ZIFA Congress.