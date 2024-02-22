Fifa certifies Geo Pomona soccer pitch

Geo Pomona CEO, Dilesh Nguwaya (centre) and Sports, Art, Recreation and Culture deputy minister, Emily Jesaya (left) and SRC chairman, Gerald Mlotshwa tour the pitch today

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

Geo Pomona Waste Management’s quest for excellence continues to be unmatched as FIFA has certified its soccer pitch at the once inhabitable dumpsite which has been repurposed.

From a smelly dumpsite to world-class sporting facilities, this is the alluring tale of the new look Geo Pomona Waste Management.

Speaking during the certification ceremony yesterday, FIFA representative Cemil Nadir Sahin whose team tested and certified the pitch commended Geo Pomona for its commitment to sustainable development.

“FIFA is delighted to recognize Geo Pomona Waste Management’s efforts in repurposing a former dumpsite into a FIFA-certified soccer pitch.

Please watch video attached below:

“This achievement not only aligns with our commitment to promoting the sport globally but also emphasizes the importance of environmental responsibility,” he said.

Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture Deputy Minister Emily Jesaya who was representing her Minister Kirsty Coventry showed praise for spearheading the construction of world-class facilities complementing the Government’s thrust of an empowered upper-middle-income society.

“The certification of Geo Pomona Waste Management soccer pitch by FIFA is a testament to the power of innovation and dedication in transforming environmental challenges into opportunities for community development and recreation,” she said.

Geo Pomona Executive Chairperson and CEO, Delish Nguwaya, was on cloud nine for the remarkable recognition by the apex body of World football.

“Our vision extends beyond waste management. We strive to contribute positively to the communities we serve. The FIFA certification is a testament to our dedication to creating spaces that enhance the quality of life for everyone,” he said.

Once a thorn in the flesh Geo Pomona Waste Management is now a marvel for the city of Harare.