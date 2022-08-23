Fiesta Fiesta throws Sha Sha a lifeline to redeem herself

Acting Entertainment Editor

South Africa-based Zimbabwean amapiano singer, Sha Sha, will be seeking to make amends with her fans when she headlines the final edition of Fiesta Fiesta’s Amapiano series to be held at Alex Sports Club on September 4.

The musician disappointed many of her followers back in April when she failed to make it to the Victoria Falls Carnival where she was one of the headliners.

While she issued an apology afterwards, this forthcoming gig gives her the perfect opportunity to finally redeem herself and get back into good books with the local fan base.

Regarded as one of the biggest outdoor event brands in Harare, Fiesta Fiesta attracts thousands of patrons every edition.

Their Amapiano series has been a major hit, hosting huge names in the genre, including Young Stunna, Reece Madlisa, Zuma, Uncle Waffels and DBN Gogo to name just a few.

The organisers have decided to fold it as they look to other genres with their next port of call being Afro-pop and Hip hop.

It comes as no surprise that they are roping in Sha Sha for the final edition as she is regarded as “The Queen of Amapiano.”

The singer has risen to become one of the biggest artistes in the region, with her influence stretching beyond continental waters.

Since her big break two years ago, Sha Sha has been the go-to vocalist for many Amapiano producers South of the Limpopo.

Some of the artistes she has worked with include DJ Maphorisa, Kabza de Small, Ami Faku, Samthing Soweto, Mas MusiQ and Amos.

In an interview with The Herald Arts event organiser, Chuckie “Chucknosis” Ayisha, said they had taken all the necessary measures in preparation for the show.

“This will be the last show we are doing under the Amapiano banner and we intend to go out with a bang so we are taking every necessary step to ensure that the show is a success,” said Chucknosis.

“We have hosted some of the most memorable shows in the capital under this particular series so we can assure you that we will be giving it a befitting retirement.”

While many people have raised concerns about the headline act’s carnival episode, organisers highlighted that there was nothing to worry about.

“We have already paid for everything and we want to assure the fans that Sha Sha will be on that Fiesta stage on September 4,” said Chucknosis.

“The artiste has already issued an apology and wants to make amends, so everyone who is coming through should brace for an amazing performance.”

Chucknosis said they will not be shutting the door on bringing other Amapiano artistes in the future.

“We are not completely closing the chapter, but we also want to add more variety to our events,” said Chucknosis.

“We will be bringing some big names from Nigeria, Tanzania and Kenya to name just a few countries, so everyone should just be on the lookout for that.”