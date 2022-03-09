Uncategorised

Fidelity Printers, Printflow to print by-elections ballots

09 Mar, 2022 - 12:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Fidelity Printers, Printflow to print by-elections ballots Mr Silaigwana

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has awarded Fidelity Printers and Refiners and Printflow contracts to print ballot papers for the March 26 National Assembly and local authority by-elections.

The announcement was made today by ZEC chief elections officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana.

He said: “It is hereby notified, in terms of section 52A (2) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13), that for purposes of the by-elections to be held on the 26″ of March, 2022 (a) Fidelity Printers and Refiners located at No. 1 George Drive, Msasa, Harare, was given the mandate to print ballot papers to be used for the National Assembly by-elections:

“(b) Printflow (Pvt) Ltd located at corner George Silundika Avenue and Epton Street, Harare, was given the mandate to print ballot papers to be used for the local authority.”

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting