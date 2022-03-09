Fidelity Printers, Printflow to print by-elections ballots

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has awarded Fidelity Printers and Refiners and Printflow contracts to print ballot papers for the March 26 National Assembly and local authority by-elections.

The announcement was made today by ZEC chief elections officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana.

He said: “It is hereby notified, in terms of section 52A (2) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13), that for purposes of the by-elections to be held on the 26″ of March, 2022 (a) Fidelity Printers and Refiners located at No. 1 George Drive, Msasa, Harare, was given the mandate to print ballot papers to be used for the National Assembly by-elections:

“(b) Printflow (Pvt) Ltd located at corner George Silundika Avenue and Epton Street, Harare, was given the mandate to print ballot papers to be used for the local authority.”