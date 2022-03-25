Festival promises fun galore

Lesego Valela

Long Cheng Adult Park in the capital is once again the place to be this Saturday when it hosts a Shisha party dubbed “EXHALE Festival”.

Headlined by the foreign-based pop duo of Hillzy and Garry Mapanzure, the event, which starts around midday till curfew hours, will also feature an array of top club wheel-spinners – DJ C Skillz, Mc Nu-Vyb, Klique, Coop MC Mocla, Judgement Yard, Danny Vibes, Langton B, and Tastyck.

The Travellers Band will also play at the event in partnership with Hatipfeke Junk clan who are promoting a new clothing line.

In an interview, festival coordinator, Eddie Chagonda, said it was all systems go for the event.

“It’s all systems go for this outdoor event whereby people learn the shisha culture more,” he said.

“A number of activities will take place at this outdoor event like bumpers cars, pirate ship expedition, bungee jumping and the famous 360.

“The main reason why we designed this festival is that we want people to make merry with their peers at this event where they can also bring their cooler boxes.”

Chagonda believes they had done their home work by assembling a strong line-up of entertainers headlined by Hillzy and Garry.

“Hillzy and Garry,are equally talented stars who are popular with merry-makers and we decided to invite them since they are back home.

“The event is also ideal for families since it’s more of a family day.

“We are calling on everyone to come and be happy for a reasonable price. Come with your cooler boxes no matter what you have inside.

“We have also partnered with the likes of Hatipfeke Junk, a new clothing line that has become a hit with merry-makers in the capital.”