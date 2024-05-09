Fertiliser, Soil Summit kicks off

President Mnangagwa addressing the African Fertiliser and Soil Health Summit on Thursday said through several intervention measures, Zimbabwe recorded wheat surpluses in the past three years.

Zvamaida Murwira in Nairobi, Kenya

The African Fertiliser and Soil Health Summit kicked off this morning in Nairobi, Kenya, with African leaders calling for affordable and local production of fertiliser.

The summit is being attended by Heads of State and Governments from the African continent, including President Mnangagwa.

It is expected to come up with a 10-year Action Plan to deliver concrete steps to be taken to ensure enhanced production of fertiliser and improved soil quality.

Various leaders delivered presentations in which they articulated their country’s views on how to enhance fertiliser production and save foreign currency through cutting imports.

In his remarks, President Mnangagwa chronicled what the Government of Zimbabwe is doing to enhance agricultural production and ensure food security at household level.

He said through several intervention measures, Zimbabwe recorded wheat surpluses in the past three years.

“My administration stands ready to broaden partnerships, synergies and investments to enhance crop yields. Several opportunities exist for investors to set up new entities or partner local companies through either upgrading existing or introducing new technology to scale up fertilizer production in our country,” said President Mnangagwa.