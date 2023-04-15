Female footballer takes giant leap to UK

Tadious Manyepo

Youth Interactive Correspondent

A journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step.

That’s the story of a 14-year old Zimbabwe female footballer Nyasha Bako.

She has taken a giant leap in her quest to become a professional football player. She has joined one of the best academies in the world, Paris Saint Germain Academy camp in Manchester, England.

The Form 2 Chisipite Girls School learner landed in England on Monday accompanied by her father Brighton.

She then joined her age-mates, from different backgrounds for the camp, on Tuesday. Nyasha is sister to motocross sensation Emmanuel who is making waves in the racing circuit as the Bako family bookmarks it’s presence in sport.

Already a star player at Chisipite Girls School, Nyasha’s star has been rising and PSG Academy have decided to afford her an opportunity to grasp some key developmental concepts. Some of the fundamentals of the game expected to be on offer during the camp include dribbling, defending individually and as a team, offensive play and general individual technical issues for the modern-day game.

Nyasha is naturally ecstatic.

“I am very happy to be here. I believe I am going to learn a lot about the foundational fundamentals of the game,” she said.

“This is a lifetime opportunity and I hope to grasp a lot.

“I am looking forward to getting the much-needed exposure and the confidence in tackling complicated tasks in this field.

“I am delighted indeed to be meeting new people. I hope to maximise this opportunity for the good of my game.”

Nyasha’s father Brighton said his daughter is delighted to be at PSG Academy.

“Yes, we arrived in Manchester, England on Monday and Nyasha joined the PSG camp on Tuesday.

“She is a learner at Chisipite Girls School where she is also a big player. She has been making waves and she was seen playing, resulting in this development,” said Bako.

“She is really excited with the move. The camp, I know will transform her in terms of the expectations for professional players.

“She will be exposed to modern day scientific methods in terms of executing the general play individually and as part of a team. I am happy as a parent to see her grow in what she loves the most. She is dreaming big and as a parent I am also duty-bound to ensure she gets the requisite support.

“She is someone who is hungry to succeed. She loves the game and she is always doing a thing or two to improve her skills. Her dream is to one day play for the national women’s side, the Mighty Warriors. From the way she does her things, I have no doubt she will do well and achieve her goals. The camp she is attending will not be the last one.”

The teenager could even attract interest from the same academy or from elsewhere should she flourish during the camp.

Nyasha has been inspired to take up soccer by her aunt Lillian Masase who has had stints with the Mighty Warriors.

Masase is also the mother of motocross riders Munyaradzi and Junior Bako who are now both based and racing in the United Kingdom.