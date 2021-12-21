Female chief fights women abuse

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

As cases of Gender-Based-Violence and infidelity among married couples spike in Mudzi District, Mashonaland East, leading to the collapse of many marriages, a female chief in the area has taken it upon herself to fight the vice.

The chief is combining persuasion and heavy fines, to stem the tide.

In an interview Chief Mukoko, Mrs Ottilia Chimukoko of Mudzi South, said there were high incidences of Gender-Based-Violence and infidelity among married women and men in Mudzi, which needed to be addressed.

She said most of the perpetrators were being ordered to pay a beast or more when brought in civil actions before her court, depending on the seriousness of the situation. They can still face criminal trials in the State courts.

Chief Mukoko said violence has never been a solution to marital problems and killing or injuring partners was uncalled for.

“In some instances, spouses resort to violence in cases where they discover that one’s partner has been in a promiscuous relationship. I want to end violence in my area; I am a female chief and people should obey my orders. If I say anything, I really mean it. Let us respect each other for the betterment of our community and country at large,” she said.

Experts say many women in Zimbabwe, especially in rural communities, hardly report cases of domestic violence for fear of being stigmatised, fear of the unknown, a culture of silence and lack of knowledge.

Chief Mukoko, who now imposes stiffer penalties on perpetrators of domestic violence and in cases of infidelity involving married couples, advised couples to be faithful.

“I force cheating partners, especially the men, to compensate with two beasts to the real husband. I usually do this as a way to end infidelity but still cases are going up every day,” said Chief Mukoko.

“Be satisfied with your partners; do not crave for what you do not have. A marriage is an important union which is not supposed to be tampered with anymore. Respect each other in marriages,” she said.

Across the world, women and girls face violence every day.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic has made the year a little more difficult for some as victims spent a lot of time with their abusers. That has led Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, to describe Gender-Based-Violence as being on the verge of satanic since it involves one person attacking another who is not strong enough to fight back. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, reports show that all types of violence against women have intensified, worsening the already pervasive human rights violation.

Research has shown that children who come from broken families would not find it easy in life.

Infidelity and violence drive out happiness from the family leaving animosity and bitterness between family members. Experts say more education is required to stress out the importance of a stable family so that people abandon violence. Statistics show that Mashonaland Central has the most cases of child marriages and gender-based violence.