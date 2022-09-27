Female bodybuilder Jonga for World Fitness Federation pro-am

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN female bodybuilder Regina Jonga will finally compete at this year’s World Fitness Federation pro-am and championships set for Mandalika, Indonesia, on November 19 and 20.

Jonga has managed to get a full sponsorship from Cathy Martin for the show that will have several international contestants.

The Mbare-born hulk has also been transforming herself after she took part in the two-day judges and statisticians course held in Harare at the weekend.

“It is finally happening; I am going to Indonesia this is a dream come true.

“I am now fully sponsored by Cathy Martin. After spending months of training hard and dieting preparing to step on stage, people let me down at the last minute. I missed out on so many opportunities to compete abroad because of lack of financial help.

”he struggle went on for nearly 10 years but finally i am going to compete. Everything for my trip to Indonesia is in order and I’m now focusing on my training and my diet. For those who know me and my many struggles, they understand how much this means to me.,” said Jonga.

Jonga an international pro-card holder said perseverance paid up for her as she did not give up.

“I am so happy that I did not give up because God has finally answered my prayers. A woman who wants to support another woman and want to raise me high.”