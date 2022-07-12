Felisitus Kwangwa joins Gems camp

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

THE Gems camp got a boost as captain Felisitus Kwangwa joined the rest of the squad on Monday at Girls High School in preparation for next month’s Netball World Cup qualifiers.

Kwangwa is back home after an exciting season with her English side Surrey Storm in the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague.

The national senior netball squad got into camp last week but she could not make it due to other commitments.

She had a fruitful season walking away with the Coach’s Player of the Season Award and Surrey Storm Fans Player of the Season.

The Gems captain will be hoping to carry the form to the national side when they bid for a second successive qualification for next year’s World Cup at the qualifiers to be staged in Pretoria, South Africa, from August 20 to 27.

South Africa-based goal keeper Yeukai Chamba is also in now.