Feeding programme extended to day learners in boarding schools

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

THE Government is mobilising resources to ensure that the school feeding programme is extended to boarding institutions so that they cater for day learners.

The provision of school meals is one of the most effective direct interventions in the health of learners.

Currently the programme is going on well in rural areas that are in dire need of food, with school authorities, communities and parents helping in running the programme.

Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro said it was critical for day scholars to access the meals so that they get motivated, leading to better pass rates.

He urged community members to participate in the programme so that it becomes successful.

“The Government is providing dry goods such as grain, maize meal, rice, beans, salt and cooking oil, so we urge community members to chip in and provide basic items.

“School gardens should supply vegetables and tomatoes because we are not providing perishables.

“Parents should cooperate so that learners get food. Food is the most important motivator that will allow learners to participate and get good marks. Some can walk long distances of up to 10km without eating anything.

“This is the opportunity considering the drought we are in.”

Mr Ndoro urged all authorities in boarding schools to implement feeding programmes for day scholars.

While the Government is currently focusing on rural schools, the programme should also benefit day scholars.

The Government has also identified schools that are in dire stress to benefit from the programme.

Mr Ndoro urged parents to pay school fees so that it becomes easy for school authorities to embark on programmes that need financial assistance.

Some schools are struggling because of parents who do not want to pay fees for their children.

Mr Ndoro encouraged home-grown school-feeding programmes, saying combined efforts are needed.

Learners from ECD to Upper Six are guaranteed a hot meal every school day.

Recently, Zimbabwe Rural Teachers Union (ZRTU) president, Mr Martin Chaburumunda, said it was critical for schools to implement the feeding programme following the El Nino-induced drought.

“Learners need food to concentrate well at school. This will decrease numbers of school drop outs and pass rates are likely to increase,” he said.

Research has shown that providing meals in schools will increase children’s ability to concentrate and perform to better standards.