Feed support for national herd

Precious Manomano-Herald Reporter

The Government and its partners in the private sector will provide hay and other feeds plus watering points to around 2 million cattle at risk of drought in a bid to save the national herd of 5 718 523 cattle.

The schemes include enhancement of disease surveillance, veld fire management along with availability of water and feed and movement of cattle from the hardest hit areas.

The second crop, livestock and fisheries assessment report found that the El Nino-induced drought had caused a loss of 9 941 cattle since the start of the 2023-2024 season.

But with the brief and far from normal rains over, the report found that about 47 percent of the rural wards will face grazing shortages starting next month, and 76 percent of the wards will face water challenges for livestock use.

About 2 million cattle, about a third of the national herd, is at risk of water and feed challenges, while the rest of the national herd will suffer from poor nutrition.

The total dairy herd stands at 60 398.

According to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries Water and Rural Development the national herd is spread across provinces, with Masvingo having 995 069, Midlands 971 244, Matabeleland North 726 786, Mashonaland East 679 586, Matabeleland South 689 654, Manicaland 643 954, Mashonaland West 538 456 and Mashonaland Central 473 774.

In the current season, private producers and Government had so far produced a total of 1 809 748 hay bales.

Under the hay baling programmes 5 million hay bales were expected to be produced this season and water is also distributed in areas where livestock is most vulnerable.

The nationwide borehole drilling programme provides water for both livestock and people.

Livestock mitigation and resilience strategies included the private sector importing 400 000 tonnes of maize for stock feed and construction of 1 620 water troughs in 1 620 rural wards.

Farmers were encouraged to establish dedicated fodder plots and provide cattle with adequate water.

About 1 164 350 cattle in Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Midlands and Masvingo provinces require 5,6 million hay bales from July to November.

The animals will be given 15kg of hay each, together with other sources such as grazing and survival meal.

A wide range of strategies will be used and some animals will be relocated to relief grazing areas as Department of Veterinary Services issued new guidelines on 1 June.

The Government has suspended the 15 percent VAT on abattoir slaughters to encourage formal selling, and firming of prices.

Enhancement of veld fire management had been done through establishment of local and village committees and ward-based feedlot establishment in needy areas, around village business units.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) president Dr Shadreck Makombe said farmers should consider the long-term sustainability of the pasture and not exceed its carrying capacity.

He said there was a need to reduce the stocking rate by either selling less productive animals or moving them to alternative grazing areas.

“The situation will reduce pressure on the pasture and ensure that there is enough forage for the remaining animals,” he said.

Recently, Livestock Farmers Union chairman Sifiso Sibanda said farmers might need to safeguard their livestock this coming season by adjusting herd sizes and stocking rates to prevent overgrazing and reduce the risk of livestock losses due to feed shortages.

Government was concerned with the level of performance of the livestock sector and it promulgated a blueprint to address all areas that were limiting growth.