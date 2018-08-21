FCP eye Chafa for Champs League

Mukudzei Chingwere Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM gaffer Norman Mapeza has started assembling his team for the 2018 /2019 CAF Champions League adventure, with former Warriors midfielder, Devon Chafa expected to join the miners tomorrow on trial. The 27-year-old midfielder recently terminated his contract with Zambian club Buildcon following a frustrating stay across the Zambezi.

FC Platinum have opened a four-point advantage over closest rivals Ngezi Platinum Stars, but Mapeza feels he needs a proven holding midfielder to provide the muscle in the African Safari.

This year’s Champions League campaign is starting in December after the continental motherboard agreed to change the calendar of Champions League and Confederation Cup matches to match the European schedule.

Though Chafa has performed consistently at the top with the Warriors, as well as CAPS United and Dynamos, Mapeza still needs to check on the central midfielder before sanctioning his signing.

Club spokesperson, Chido Chizondo, confirmed the latest developments.

“Yes, it is true that the club is considering signing Devon with a view of having him for CAF matches, but any signing will be done at the recommendation of the technical department.

“We expect him to be with us this week and we will have a final position after the technical team have done the necessary assessments.

“There is also the issue of medicals, as well as clearance from his previous club, before signing him if he impresses the technical department,” said Chizondo.

Former FC Platinum son, Nqobizitha Masuku, has also left Buildcon and might be in line for a return to Mandava.

The Zvishavane miners had a poor run in this year’s CAF Champions League where they crashed out of the competition at the first hurdle and Mapeza will be hoping to quickly make up for that bad run with a descent campaign this year.