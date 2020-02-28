FC Platinum president steps down

Sports Reporter

GEORGE Mawere has stepped down as the FC Platinum president after seven years at the helm.

Mawere, who led the club during its glorious years when they won three domestic league titles in succession, will be replaced by Dr Fabian Mashingaidze.

The announcement was made at the clubâ€™s Silver Jubilee celebrations at Mandava on Friday afternoon.

The platinum miners also reshuffled their executive with the chairman, Evans Mtombeni, getting a promotion to become one of the clubâ€™s second vice-presidents.

More to followâ€¦