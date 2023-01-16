FC Platinum offloads five players

Sports Reporter

FOUR-TIME Castle Lager Primer Soccer League champions FC Platinum have parted ways with five players including young Nigerian forward Onifade Abubakar Temitope.

Leading the exit is 33-year-old defender William Stima, who spent most of last season on the sidelines due to recurring injuries.

Stima has been with the platinum miners since 2016 and he won four league titles and played continental inter-club football.

The Zvishavane-based platinum miners also confirmed the departure of ex-Dynamos defender Blessing Moyo, who is set for a reunion with former coach Tonderai Ndiraya at Premiership newboys Simba Bhora.

Moyo reportedly signed a two-year contract with the Shamva side.

“A big thank you to William Stima, Blessing Sasha Moyo, Nigel Makumbe, Onifade Abubakar Temitope, and Evidence Tendayi for being part of the Pure Platinum family,” said FC Platinum in a statement.

The club has since started recruiting new players.