FC Platinum hearing deferred

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

THE case in which Castle Lager Premiership football champions FC Platinum are being accused of fraudulently using a Herentals player Juan Mutudza has been postponed to March 3.

The Zvishavane side has been hauled before the ZIFA Player Status Committee over the damaging allegations and the hearing had initially been set for today.

But the four-time champions have asked for more time to study the charge sheet and craft some response.

ZIFA acting chief executive officer Xolisani Gwesela confirmed the development.

“FC Platinum asked for more time to respond since the summons only came to them two weeks ago.

“We have allowed them the time and the case will now be heard on March 3.”

FC Platinum allegedly used Mutudza who Herentals claim was contracted to them until November 30 last year.

The Norman Mapeza team won the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title with Mutudza playing a key role in their success story.

The player was on loan at Dynamos from Herentals in 2021 with the Glamour Boys also accused of having fraudulently cleared the player to join FC Platinum without following due process.

Should FC Platinum be found guilty, they could lose the title they won last year and a huge stake of their reputation.