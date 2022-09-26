Faults, reduced imports exert pressure on grid

“This is due to technical challenges at our Kariba and Hwange Power Stations as well as import constraints. The utility is therefore conducting a maintenance exercise to ensure full restoration of service.”

Herald Reporter

Load-shedding has been intensified by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) since Saturday because of problems at the Hwange and Kariba South power stations and reduced imports.

No estimate has been given when the situation is likely to return to normal.

In a statement yesterday, ZETDC, said it had “increased load curtailment” beginning Saturday.

“This is due to technical challenges at our Kariba and Hwange Power Stations as well as import constraints. The utility is therefore conducting a maintenance exercise to ensure full restoration of service.”

The last intensified load-shedding recently was the result of two units going down at Hwange Thermal.

Most of SADC has generation limitations with Eskom of South Africa, easily the largest generator in the region, having to load shed at fairly high levels since last week. This means there is little capacity for export to Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe’s demand is rising as a result of economic growth.

While two new 300MW units are being built at Hwange, they come on stream in November.