Father up for sodomy

The Herald

Andrew Muvishi 

Mashonaland East Correspondent

Police in Murehwa are investigating a case of aggravated indecent assault in the district involving a 13-year-old boy and his father of 39.

Mashonaland East police deputy spokesperson Assistant Inspector Misherk Denhere said earlier this month, the father is alleged to have removed the boy’s shorts and indecently assaulted him while his mother was asleep. 

These assaults continued, but on November 12 the mother saw one such incident in the kitchen and reported her husband to Murehwa police, who came to the homestead and arrested the father.

“Investigation are underway and the juvenile has been admitted at Murehwa district hospital for medical examination,” said Asst Insp Denhere.

