Africa University 25th Graduation Ceremony
Father, son drown in pool

Crime Reporter

A 43-year-old man died in Kadoma on Saturday while he was attempting to rescue his son who had drowned in a pool.

The incident occurred in a bushy area where the son and his sister had gone to fetch firewood.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP reports a sad incident which occurred on December 30, 2023, in a bushy area near Sunrise Township, Sanyati, Kadoma in which Devine Musandipa aged eight drowned in a pool, approximately two metres deep, after the edge of the pool he was sitting on collapsed.

“The victim had been fetching firewood with his sister aged 12, when they came across the pool. The victim’s father, Sifiso Bhebhe aged 43 drowned in the same pool whilst trying to rescue his son,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ZRP reports another sad incident in which Perpetual Muzengembuya (19) and her niece, Lessly Maroka (4 months) died after the house they were in collapsed due to heavy rains on December 29, 2023, at a timber company, Nyanga South.

