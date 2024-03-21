Father, son (16) nabbed for stock theft

Conrad Mupesa Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Mhangura, has arrested a father and his son for stock theft.

Taurai Takawira (43) of Plot 56 Deerhurst Farm Mhangura and Tinotenda Takawira (16) of L13 Damba location, Mhangura, were arrested on Monday.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the arrest in a statement yesterday.

It is alleged that the two were spotted by villagers driving a Honda Fit vehicle registration number AEL-0983 in a suspicious manner.

Police officers were called in and searched the vehicle. They found blood-stained buckets in the car.

Following further interviews, the two admitted that they had stolen a beast at Mr Peter Chikowore’s Plot 1 Riversdale Farm, Mhangura, who had made a police report earlier.

The carcass was later recovered from Ruth Mabhandi (39), of Mhangura, while the head was recovered at Seven Million canteen in Mhangura, from Mercy Kuzamba (38).

Inspector Kohwera applauded the residents for their vigilance and quick reaction that led to the arrest of the two suspects.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.