Father poisons three children, kills self

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

A 37-year-old Lower Gweru man gave his three minor children some porridge laced with a poison before he went into the bush and committed suicide following a misunderstanding with his wife.

Police said the deceased man, Bongani Mahole had a misunderstanding with his wife over the paternity of their children resulting in the mother going back to her parents following a suggestion by the husband that the couple sell their beast to fund the DNA tests.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the wife then went back to her parents, leaving the husband to care for their three minor children.

“The deceased then cooked some porridge and laced it with some poison before giving it to the children to feed. He immediately left home and was found in a nearby bush hanging from a tree,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the three children aged 12, eight and seven years old were found by a passerby lying unconscious.

“They were rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital where they are admitted with their condition reported to be serious,” he said.