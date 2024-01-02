Father, daughter (8) swept away by flooded river

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A father and his eight-year-old daughter were last Saturday killed after being swept away by a flooded river in the Sanyati district.

The loss of two lives in the area due to incessant rains and rising water levels follows an incident in which five family members were marooned in the Sanyati River on Friday, although the rescue efforts were successful.

However, in the recent unfortunate incident, police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyati said the father died as he tried to save his daughter.

He said, “We have a sad incident which happened in Sanyati yesterday where two juveniles were sent by their parents to go and fetch firewood.

“Later, the juveniles decided to rest while putting their legs in a water stream and the soil gave in leading to the 8-year-old being swept away.

“The 12-year-old went on to call her father and when he came and tried to rescue the child but unfortunately, he was also swept away. As the Police, we implore parents to take good care of their children.”

Provincial Civil Protection Unit (CPU) director, Mrs Cecilia Chitiyo said all arms had been activated to respond to the violent weather patterns.