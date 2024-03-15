Fastjet Zimbabwe a properly licensed operator: CAAZ

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe has said a Special Safety Audit recently conducted revealed that Fastjet Zimbabwe was a well-run and properly licensed air operator with a world-class safety and on-time performance record.

This comes after media reports alleging that there were serious safety, financial and operational irregularities at Fastjet, posing a significant threat to the lives of the travelling public.

CAAZ however then conducted the audit following these allegations.

In a statement, CAAZ board chairman Captain Alois Garai Nyandoro confirmed the developments.

“The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe got knowledge of a social media whistle-blower recently published on November 13, 2023, on Fastjet Zimbabwe Ltd (Fastjet). In summary, the article alleged serious safety, financial and operational irregularities at Fastjet, posing a significant threat to the lives of the travelling public.

“Given the gravity of the allegations, the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe, in its capacity as Regulator of the Civil Aviation Industry, and in accordance with the powers vested in it by its enabling legislation, caused a Special Safety Audit to be conducted on Fastjet,” he said.

He said the purpose of the audit was to determine Fastjet’s compliance levels with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) set Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and whether Fastjet was fit to safely conduct the business of air operator.

The audit also sought to establish whether Fastjet had established an accident prevention and flight safety program to ensure safe operations and also sought to comprehensively review the background of the personnel who hold responsible Management positions and any other positions of significant control over Fastjet’s activities.

“The Special Safety Audit found Fastjet to be a well-run and properly licensed Air Operator with a world-class safety and on-time performance record. Further, a review and assessment of the qualifications and aviation experience of the Fastjet senior staff revealed that every single Member of its Executive Management and Accountable Team meets or exceeds the requirements of the Fifth Schedule of the Civil Aviation (Operations) Regulations, SI 78/2023.

“Consequently, this Notice, therefore, serves to assure the Public in general, and the travelling public in particular, that Fastjet Zimbabwe Ltd is safe and fit to conduct the business of Air Operator, both in terms of its systems and processes and in terms of its personnel who hold positions of significant control over its operations

“The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe reaffirms its commitment to ensure compliance and adherence to all ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPS) in its provision of regulatory oversight of aviation safety and security, development of air transport and provision of air navigation services within Zimbabwe,” Cpt Nyandoro said.