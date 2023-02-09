fastjet flight crew member falls sick after take-off

Herald Reporter

A fastjet flight crew member fell sick shortly after a scheduled flight FN8339 from Harare to Johannesburg had departed, forcing the flight to return to Harare.

In a statement this evening, fastjet said: “We confirm that the safety of the flight, passengers and crew was not compromised.

“All passengers on-board were deplaned on arrival, whilst we activated the required medical assistance for the unwell flight crew member.

“We apologise to all our customers affected by the subsequent changes implemented to recover the remaining flight schedule for the day.”