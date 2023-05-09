Fastjet announces new packages

The new offering now includes a third option known as Value Flex and a revamped Value Plus with additional new benefits included with each fare

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

FASTJET Zimbabwe has introduced a new fare package, as the airline continues to expand its packages.

Until recently, Fastjet offered its customers a choice between two types of fares, Value and Value Plus fares.

The new offering now includes a third option known as Value Flex and a revamped Value Plus with additional new benefits included with each fare.

The entry-level “Value” fares include a generous baggage allowance plus the opportunity to change bookings, with a change fee and fare difference where applicable.

The new “Value Flex” fares offer customers the same baggage allowance as the Value fares, plus extra flexibility when it comes to changing travel plans, with two no-fee changes permitted at any time prior to travel.

The “Value Plus” fares now include unlimited no-fee changes, refundability and two pieces of checked baggage allowance with a combined weight allowance of 32kg. These fares represent a premium offering that the airline is introducing in response to customer feedback.

In a statement yesterday Mr Nunurai Ndawana, Fastjet Zimbabwe’s spokesperson, said the airline continued to respond to customer needs as well as adapt to changing consumer wants and needs.

“We remain responsive to the needs and feedback shared by our customers.

“In this ever-changing environment, our customers are always looking for solutions that give them the most value and flexibility.

“We believe this new Fare Family will provide our customers with choice in managing their bookings,” she said.

Speaking at the ongoing Africa’s Travel Indaba in Durban, Fastjet Zimbabwe’s chief commercial officer Ms Vivian Ruwuya said they were committed to delivering value for money services to their clientele.

“We are thrilled to introduce our enhanced Fare Family across our network of flights.

“We recognise that travel plans can change at short notice, our customers want flexibility when they book with fastjet, and through our new fare family we have provided them with exactly that, plus more,” she said.

Ms Ruwuya urged Fastjet customers to take advantage of the new packages on offer.

“In addition to enhancing choice and flexibility, we remain committed to offering value.

“New return fares, which are now available for booking, further reduce the cost of our lowest fares acting as a catalyst to encourage more people to fly across our network.

“This new enhancement will bring lower fares on offer that our customers can take advantage of and book,” concluded Ms Ruwuya.

The fare products are available for booking through the Fastjet website, mobile app, call centre, Fastjet sales shop and airport ticket sales desk and authorised travel partners.