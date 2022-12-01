Fashion mixes with braai at festival

Arts Reporter

Have you ever thought of dressing up to the fullest from designer garments, expensive jewellery, nice hairdo and wear your favourite, if not expensive perfume or cologne?

Then with all that makeover, you are not attending the awards show such as Oscars, MTV or even the Met Gala where there is the red carpet.

The conclusion is that you may be attending a different event, elsewhere.

And this event that fit your dressing could be the “Fashion and Braai” festival being hosted this Saturday at The Vipe in Highlands by fashion stylist and designer Jasper Mandizera of the “Ivhu Tribe” fame.

Organisers of the inaugural local fashion show, which has a unique factor as it includes braai, have said all is now set for the show, with models, celebrities and artistes confirming their participation.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Mandizera, who has worked with a lot of celebrities, explained the concept of mixing fashion and braai.

“The Fashion and Braai festival is a fun-filled day where fashionistas, foodies and H-town’s colourful individuals will converge to enjoy cool vibes and a great outdoor lifestyle,” he said.

“To add to the entertainment value, we have incentivised competitions, we are also bringing vintage cars, super bikes and supermodels to add a bit of pizazz and glamour to the event.”

Mandizera said the main highlight of the day will be the runway show, where the Ivhu Tribe will unveil and showcase The Vibe Collection that was exclusively made for this particular event.

“Our intention is to create a cosmetic and alluring lifestyle around our brand that connects us with our esteemed audience,” he said.

“We are looking at establishing a safe and curated space that is conducive for models, clothing designers, photographers, fashion enthusiasts, artists, dancers and bloggers to interact or even initiate collaborations whilst having a friendly fashion face-off.

“People will be munching on a sumptuous meal, sipping on exotic drinks, clicking away Instagram worthy selfies and vibing to a great atmosphere created by top disc jockey’s playing some of the hottest and music from Afro, Rn’B, hip-hop as well as amapiano beats throughout the day and The Vibe Restaurant providing the perfect backdrop for all those activities.”

Mandizera said the event will have Alisters in the fashion world.

“The list includes special guest appearance by some of our local fashion doyens who include vivacious HollywoodLee (Style Icon Awards), Black Caesar as well as other notable designers, Miss Zim Queen Charlotte Muziri, Miss Curvy contestants, Zim Free Riders (bikers), Two Wheel Bandits bikers and performances by two incredible top artistes that is Nyasha David and the soulful Anita Jaxson among others,” he said.

Mandizera said the aim of the event was to discuss fashion style and dressing for the red carpet.