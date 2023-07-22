Fashion meets politics at Zanu PF rallies

Youths pose for a photograph as they show their party regalia

Since the 19th century, open air political campaign rallies have been evolving.

They have ceased to be arenas where only election manifestos are delivered by politicians and supporters clap hands and walk back home after the address.

Instead, party leaders and supporters have transformed political campaign rallies into fashion arenas where designer outfits, twisted elaborate dresses, cowboy hats, tunics, biker jackets, and headscarves, complemented by dark sunglasses, have become the norm.

Berets are also iconic especially in African politics, as they are inspired by highly regarded leaders such as Che Guevera and Thomas Sankara.

The regalia is made from political parties’ colourful fabric, which is usually given for free.

Cash-rich political parties spend millions of dollars in making colourful regalia for their supporters so as to improve “their standing in the eyes of voters”.

Supporters and political party leaders alike say they have adopted colourful regalia as a commitment to their political parties, and as a form of identity.

The trendy political party regalia has also largely benefited from an obliging youthful group of supporters, who join political parties but want to continue wearing their fashion of the day.

They then take political party fabric to tailors who then come up with modern outfits.

Trend analyst Ms Nicola Cooper has been quoted as saying: “The significance of clothing and its political associative value is great. That’s why there are colours aligned to these specific political parties. What happens in a way is the various members of the parties use the basis of the uniform to recreate a more individual style.”

Ms Cooper added that while some supporters will wear the regalia just as a fashion statement, the regalia is a strong indicator of one’s allegiance with a political party.

“Fashion is based on the theory of semiotics, which is really coding and under coding, so when we wear something we are telling people about ourselves.

“So most of our decision making power is made by our subconscious, clothing plays a very big part in identifying moods and expressions. Fashion is a conscious message that we are sending across,” said Ms Cooper.

In Zimbabwe, tailors are making brisk business during this election season in the build up to the August 23 harmonised elections.

Some tailors are struggling to meet deadlines owing to the huge numbers and orders from party supporters wanting to have their stylish regalia done.

Most of the tailors get business mainly after being recommended by those whose regalia would have caught the attention of many at a rally.

Those that make State and political party lapel pins, are equally busy.

Apart from enriching people with the country’s history, and what the revolutionary party has done in the last five years under President Mnangagwa, ZANU PF rallies held across the country so far lived to the realities of modern rallies where trendy fashion is on display.

President Mnangagwa and his deputies have different types of blazers made expertly by tailors from the party’s fabric bearing the President’s face.

Occasionally, President Mnangagwa puts his cap on the side of the head or partially covers the eyes, as is done by youths.

On the high table, top party leaders, especially women, have been outstanding in their immaculate dresses and skirts, while in the terraces, party supporters “have not been left behind”.

Realising the big demand for colourful party regalia, enterprising youths have set up factories that are producing the regalia in huge quantities for sale.

Prices start from US$2.

Other tailors making dresses and skirts charge anything from US$15, and the supporters, who have been empowered by ZANU PF, do not think twice before paying.

In an interview on the sidelines of a Presidium rally addressed by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at Torwood Stadium in Kwekwe this week, Cde Nyarai Simenti, the national vice chairperson for Vendors 4ED, said she feels good to be in the colourful regalia in support of President Mnangagwa.

She said they just take their fabric to the tailor who then makes the dresses in line with specific instructions.

TTJ Investments representative, Mr Taurai Maphosa from Midlands Province, said he has set up a company that makes ZANU PF regalia.

“We make good quality regalia so that people look good at rallies and even as they go about their daily business,” said Mr Maphosa.

“We have created employment for a lot of young people who are sewing the regalia. We support the party, and the President, especially his mantra, ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo’.

“Through making this regalia, we are building our country in our own way. We are also encouraging people to go and vote for President Mnangagwa, who said everyone should play a part in developing the country through creating employment, and brick upon brick, stone upon stone, we are building our country.”

Ms Rejoice Gambe from Redcliff Constituency, said she was proud to have bought the exclusive ZANU PF regalia made by the youths.