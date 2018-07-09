Fashion galore at Carrick Polo

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

Not even the low temperatures recorded during the weekend, could stop fashionistas, diplomats, chief executives and celebrities among others to have their fair share of fashion statements at the Carrick Ambassadors cup — polo fete.

Dubbed, “Ruwa July”, a local version borrowed from South Africa’s Durban July, was an exclusive high-earned show which ran under the theme “Pretty Posh-Oh My Gosh”, held in Ruwa on Saturday.

The colourful event which mixed food, wine and fashion apart from the main business sport — polo saw people from different backgrounds showcasing their apparel that ranged from the skimpiest chiffon tops to heavy fur coats.

Despite the dropping temperatures that characterised the week, making it impossible to dress for polo, the majority of attendees pulled it through, wearing an array of designer clothes.

“I am surprised that Zimbabweans are now embracing fashion especially men. The colourful attires, the fascinators, the elegant sunglasses and the fur dominated this year’s fashion statements at this event,” said one fashion blogger identified as “Patty”.

Fashion stylist Craig Zoowie and ZBC news-reader “newsbae” Rumbidzai Takawira stole limelight with their designer-wear garments.

Event organiser, Jonathan Passaportis said he was happy with the turnout, adding that everything went according to plan.

He promised a bigger and better event next year, saying they will increase the number of invites while bringing the sport to the mainstream local audience.

“We only invited about 200 people and they all came up dressed for the occasion despite the cold weather.

The good thing our VIP tickets were already sold out before the event. This is the biggest crowd we’ve seen so far.

We are happy that locals are embracing the sport and fashion as the two are intertwined. Next year it would be bigger and better hence we are looking to reach the mainstream audience and include a fun run and also a family fun day,” he said.

The Carrick Wealth Ambassadors Polo Cup also donated $1 000 towards the St Joseph’s House for Boys aged 18 years and above.