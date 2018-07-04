Fashion, food, wine at Polo Fest

Some of the invited guests at last year’s Carrick ambassador cup polo

Tafadzwa Zimoyo and Kundai Marunya Arts Reporters

Forget about South Africa’s Durban July Show as Zimbabwe will now have its own fair share of two days of glamour, fashion, wine and polo.

Dubbed, “Carrick Ambassador’s Cup — Ruwa July” will be held at Bushman Rocks Polo Club, Ruwa this weekend.

The event, which is an exclusive high-end show, and in its third year, will run under the theme borrowed from South Africa’s Durban July “Pretty Posh-Oh My Gosh.”

In an interview with event organiser Jonathan Passaportis, said all is set for the two-day event with VIP tickets already sold out.

“The VIP tickets which were released for the event on Monday, surprisingly are finished, with the general tickets being on sale beginning today (Tuesday).

“The Ambassadors Cup has been synonymous with ‘high-fashion’ since its inception in 2016 and the 2018 event promises to be the place to show off your dress sense.”

Running under “With high-end brands vying to associate their products with the glitz and glamour that surrounds polo it goes without saying that two words that tend to go together are polo and fashion,” he said.

He said the red carpet entry will be filmed online and for satellite distribution.

“Huge interests have also been shown by traditional media to cover the fashion and lifestyle angle of the event surrounding the Ruwa July posing a danger of outshining the sport.

“As has become tradition, this year, two best dressed VIPs will walk away with two business-class return tickets from Harare to Cape Town courtesy of RwandAir.

“General entrants will also win prizes for best dressed through popular votes on social media as they are expected to take ‘selfies’ infront of event banners and post on social media for the public to vote,” he said

Andrew Moore, country manager of the title sponsors Carrick Wealth Zimbabwe said proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the less fortunate through donations.

“As part of Carrick’s corporate social initiative, a portion of the funds raised by tournament ticket sales will be donated to the St Joseph Home for Boys in Harare, which looks after more than 50 orphaned and abandoned children under the age of 18,” he added.