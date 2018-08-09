Fashion designer conquering the world

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

It seems the sky is the limit for local fashion designer and entrepreneur, Chihera — real name Faith Taruvinga — who has been invited to Kenya for the Canal Fashion Show, barely a month after making an impression in Italy.

Taruvinga is expected to showcase in Mombasa, Kenya, with other designers from across Africa from August 24-30.

Before the journey, she is set to open her new shop called FAWA next week in Harare, which will have clothes of various unique designs.

In an interview, Taruvinga said she was set to fly to Kenya to showcase her Mimikay garments as well as attending workshops.

“It’s amazing how my designs are being appreciated beyond our borders, an indication we are doing something commendable.

“Early this month, I was in Italy where I showcased some of my designs and we have been invited to Kenya.

“Besides the forth-coming Canal Show, I will be travelling to Rome for another Fashion Show in September with the same promoter who invited me to Italy,” she said.

Taruvinga, whose stock continues to rise with each passing day, said she was ready to put Zimbabwe on the world map through fashion designing.

“Fashion and design is a big industry and I am ready to play my part.

“Ever since I took it seriously, I have seen quite a lot of potential and how it can create employment for us.”

She has also participated in a number of high profile exhibitions.

Last year, she participated at an Africa Union fashion reception held in Addis Ababa.

Over the years, she has also participated at the Vodacom Fashion shows across the Limpopo River.

And owing to her creative edge, she continues forging alliances with other fashion gurus across the continent.

On her return from Italy, she met Italian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Enrico Deagostini who also linked her with another Italian designer.

She is set to host another fashion show with Italian designer, Salvatore Montanucci, in November.

Ambassador Deagostini was impressed by Taruvinga’s works and facilitated her alliance with the Italian designer.