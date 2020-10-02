Farmers warned against planting too early

The Pfumvudza concept encourages the use of fully decomposed manure to promote the improvement of soil structure (file picture)

Midlands Bureau

Farmers should wait until the Agritex officers in their area give them the go-ahead to start planting, Midlands Provincial Crop and Livestock officer Mrs Madelina Magwenzi has said.

She urged farmers, especially those involved in the Pfumvunza programme, to wait until enough rain has fallen.

Inputs for Pfumvudza and other programmes are being delivered early this year, so farmers with inputs already at their farms are eager to plant.

“We advise the farmers to stagger their planting so that they have crops at different stages of development,” she said.

“This will help achieve desired results considering that due to the climatic conditions, farming season normally starts late December or early January.”

Meanwhile, Mrs Magwenzi said the province has started distributing inputs to the over 100 000 farmers who were trained under the Pfumvudza programme.

The province had a target of 250 000 farmers under the Pfumvudza programme and the idea was to equip every farmer with inputs ahead of the farming season.