Farmers urged to prioritise soil testing, check reliability of irrigation

Tariro Stacey Gatsi

AS the 2024 winter wheat season approaches, Government has challenged prospective farmers to conduct soil tests and ensure irrigation systems are functional coupled with adequate water supplies to ensure they maximise yields.

Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement chief research officer and head of Chemistry and Soil Research Institute Mr Emmanuel Chikwari said soil testing must be done three months before planting, as it allowed farmers to plan on the chemicals needed for their winter wheat crop.

“Farmers need to take soil management and testing seriously to avoid poor crop yields and the degeneration of the quality of their soils. This is vital for boosting crop yields and ensuring sustainability of the soils.

“Also, one gets to know the status of their soil and if there are any nutrients lacking, they will be able to address or recommend the fertilisers vital for that particular crop,” added Mr Chikwari.

He added that conducting research on soil nutrients and water management was vital for increased crop productivity. Farmers need to know the acidity or alkalinity of their soils, as this has an important bearing on all other factors on improving crop productivity.

“There is still a low appreciation of soil testing by the majority of our smallholder farmers. We need to do more to raise awareness and encourage more farmers to embrace soil testing as an important part of good agronomic practices,” said Mr Chikwari.

Mr Chikwari said Government had since 2020, decentralised soil fertility testing to eight provinces in the country, as part of efforts to help roll out the programme and bring the testing facilities closer to farmers at minimal costs.

“Full soil fertility test costs US$25 or the equivalent in local currency at the prevailing inter-bank exchange rate,” added Mr Chikwari.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) secretary general, Mr Paul Zakariya yesterday urged farmer to appreciate that wheat is produced under irrigation so when planning to grow it, they need to carefully assess and determine their irrigation capacity.

“Considering that farmers are coming out of the summer cropping season, they need to harvest first and free land in preparation for the optimum planting dates for wheat, which are from the last week of April to the end of May in lowveld areas,” added Mr Zakariya.

He added that the irrigation equipment should be checked and serviced well in advance to avoid hiccups once the wheat growing season starts.

Government has also been seized with producing enough wheat to achieve self-sufficiency in line with the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy, the Agriculture Recovery Plan and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1), as part of efforts to boost chances of attaining the empowered and prosperous upper middle income society as envisioned by Vision 2030.

Last year the country achieved 408 000 tonnes of the cereal, well above the 375 000 tonnes realised the previous year, which broke the national record set in 1966 when the country started producing the crop commercially. That harvest was also the first ever that enabled the country to meet all its requirements, now standing at 360 000 tonnes, with no imports required.