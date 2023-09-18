Farmers urged to adopt smart agriculture to beat droughts

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

AHEAD of this year’s summer cropping season, President Mnangagwa has urged stakeholders in the critical agriculture sector to embrace the seed varieties and crops that suit the country’s different agro-ecological regions.

Addressing the Politburo members last week, President Mnangagwa said the promotion of traditional grains in drought-prone regions is key to ending hunger and sustaining the country’s food security.

“The party, working with our grassroots communities and stakeholders in the agricultural sector, must promote the uptake of seed varieties and crops that suit our country’s different agro-ecological regions.

“Our revolution to sustain the already attained household and national food security and sovereignty will never stop.

“It is my fervent hope that you will go back to the people as leaders and complement the development programmes and projects undertaken by the various ministries and local authorities,” he said.

He challenged Zimbabweans to adopt climate–smart agriculture strategies as they prepare for the summer cropping season.

“Leveraging on our climate-smart agriculture strategies, programmes and projects, the party is now urged to mobilise our communities to take part in preparing for the summer cropping season. Climate change is a reality,” President Mnangagwa said.

Government, he said, is a creation of the party, therefore a complementary relation between the two is crucial for sustainable growth.

“Let us play our part to eradicate poverty among our people. Zvatakavimbisa vanhu, ngazvibatike uye ngazvionekwe nemaziso. With unity of purpose at every level, we will continue to achieve our desired national development targets towards vision 2030,” he added.

Further, the President said, Government plans to put “every available irrigable square inch of land” under maize in the 2023-2024 summer cropping season to ensure the country meets its grain production targets, despite the forecast below-average rainfall.

The authorities have since mobilised over 360 000 tonnes of agricultural inputs, including seed and fertiliser, to support smallholder farmers under the Climate-Proofed Presidential Input Scheme (Pfumvudza/Intwasa).

Weather experts believe this year’s cropping season will likely be affected by the El Niño weather phenomenon, which typically leads to delayed and below-normal rainfall.

With this in mind, the Government is leaving nothing to chance, as the authorities are pulling all the stops to achieve its targets through distributing inputs, rehabilitating dysfunctional and idle irrigation schemes, as well as supporting climate-smart agriculture.

Distribution of inputs to the targeted 3,5 million beneficiaries which commenced on April 18 in Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central province is expected to be completed before the onset of the rains.