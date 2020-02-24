Farmers told to upgrade grain storage facilities

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

FARMERS should upgrade their grain storage and drying facilities to avoid losses, amid indications that about two million tonnes of maize were rejected by the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) because of wrong moisture content.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) president Mr Shadreck Makombe last week said the maize meal deficit bedevilling the country was worsened by poor post-harvest handling.

“Imagine we had over two million tonnes of maize that had been sent to GMB, which was condemned because the maize was poor and it all stems from the poor drying methods.

“Government has been very supportive in terms of farming through many initiatives such as Command Agriculture, but one tends to wonder why we continue to record deficits and to import maize,” he said.

Mr Makombe said research had shown that some poorly stored maize, if consumed cause diseases such as liver cancer.

He said despite climate change, Zimbabwe has capacity to produce sufficient food for citizens.