Farmers plant record 91 000ha winter wheat

Wheat farmers have already surpassed the total area put under wheat last season, ensuring an even greater surplus over normal consumption and allowing more wheat-based processed foods to be manufactured and sold.

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

Government has extended the wheat planting window to June 14, to allow farmers to plant more wheat to boost food security in a drought year.

So far, farmers have planted wheat on 91 167 hectares, representing 76 percent of the targeted 120 000ha. At 91 167ha, the area planted so far is bigger than the 60 000ha planted by the same time last season and surpassed the final total of 91 000ha. Government has adopted a policy of boosting wheat surpluses and greater use of wheat-based food in the national diet to increase food security following a realisation that Zimbabwe has a competitive and comparative advantage on growing wheat.

While commercial wheat growing started in 1966, Zimbabwe only reached self-sufficiency in 2022, with last year showing the first significant surplus over normal consumption and this year’s crop already guaranteed to set a new record harvest.

Speaking on Monday at a media briefing on the extension of the winter wheat planting season, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri said farmers should proceed with their planting until June 14.

He applauded extension workers and farmers for working hard, adding that good agronomic practices should be implemented to ensure the target is met.

“Upon realisation that our achievement during the recommended planting window of May 1 to May 31 falls short of our target of 120 000ha, the Ministry has extended the planting window to June 14 to enable farmers to finalise planting,” he said.

There can be no further planting after June 14. The extension to the normal planting period was made necessary by the late start to the 2023-2024 summer season and the resulting delayed harvest.

“Some farmers have just received their inputs and they should be given a chance to plant. We are also happy that we have paid farmers and we expect that this season, we should do better than last season. So far, we have surpassed last year’s area.”

Prof Jiri said no major challenges on power outages while Zinwa is also providing enough water for the planting season. Farmers are expected to approach their agricultural extension workers for the wheat growing support and agronomic practices.

Prof Jiri said the seed rate had to be increased for the extended planting period to compensate for reduced tillers, which occur when wheat is planted late. The seed rate per hectare can be increased to 160kg. Late planted wheat tends to produce few tillers due to less time for tillering, and less productive tillers.

Farmers are encouraged to increase the seed rate up to 160kg/ha. Shallow planting depth of 2cm to 2,5cm is encouraged to speed up germination and emergence. Zimbabwe is optimistic that this year’s winter wheat production will help to boost food security following interventions implemented by Government and the private sector to increase the chances of a record harvest of 600 000 tonnes. From 90 000ha put under wheat last year, nearly 420 000 tonnes were produced.

The wheat crop is supported through private contractors, Government’s National Enhanced Agricultural Productivity Scheme (NEAPS), the Presidential wheat support and self-financed growers.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers’ Union president, Dr Shadreck Makombe, said farmers were on the ground planting wheat, but said there was need to expedite the process.

The optimum planting dates for wheat are from the last week of April in lowveld areas to the end of May.

However, the highest yields are obtained when establishment is done within the first two weeks of May.

Manicaland has so far planted 75 percent of the target of 13 000ha while Mashonaland Central has planted 74 percent of the targeted 28 000ha.

Mashonaland East has planted 83 percent of the targeted 21 000ha, Mashonaland West 67 percent of 34 000ha, Midlands 48 percent of 12 000ha, and Masvingo 75 percent of 4 000ha. Matabeleland North has planted 33 percent of the targeted 2 500ha while Matabeleland South has 37 percent from a target of 5 500ha.

Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) irrigation schemes have planted 60 percent of the targeted area of 15 000ha while ARDA Estate has planted 109 percent of the targeted area of 2 000ha.

ARDA Joint Ventures has planted 71 percent of a targeted area of 43 000ha while self-financing farmers have planted 142 percent of the targeted area of 1 000ha.

CBZ Agro yield has planted 44 percent of a targeted area of 8 500ha, with NMB planting 84 percent of the targeted area of 2 500ha and AFC Land Bank has planted 70 percent of 14 000ha.