Farmers plant 1,4m hectares

Elita Chikwati Senior Agriculture Reporter

Farmers have planted more than 1,4 million hectares of major crops as rains continue in most parts of the country.

High incessant rains in some areas have led to leaching of fertilisers and experts have recommended the use of urea for top dressing.

Some farmers are, however, concerned over the increase in prices of top dressing fertilisers due to the high demand.

According to the Agritex weekly update, farmers had by last Friday, planted 1 010 764 hectares of maize, 191 224ha of sorghum and 111 879ha of pearl millet.

Farmers have also planted 10 263 ha of groundnuts, 33 471ha of cowpeas, 24 612ha of cotton and 29 582ha soyabeans.

The update states that 4 375ha have been put under sunflower while the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board revealed that farmers have planted 105 613ha of tobacco.

Agritex principal agronomist Mr Kennedy Mabehla said this period marks the peak of the rainfall season coupled with planting of crops such as sweet potatoes, sunflower and sugar beans.

“The period also marks the tailing-off of planting of major cereal crops (in January) and general crop management.

“Weeding has become a problem. Farmers should be guided by weather forecast when making decisions on the best appropriate post-emergent herbicides,” he said.

Mr Mabehla also warned farmers that prevailing wet conditions were favourable to disease development in your fields.

“Fungicide spray programmes should be maintained using appropriate products for leaf and root disease causing organisms,” he said.

Mr Mabhela said the crop was generally in good condition, but the late planted crop was showing signs of yellowing especially in sandy soils across the country due to severe leaching

“Farmers are urged ensure drainage in the fields by opening open furrows or contours in case the drainage is poor,” he said.

The 2022 summer cropping programme is being funded through public, private, development partners’ support and Public Private Partnership arrangements.

The Government is financing through Presidential crop and livestock input schemes through Treasury and provide Government guarantees for Government programmes funded through Agricultural Finance Corporation and CBZ.