Farmers optimistic of meeting target tobacco hectarage

The drop in the planted area was certainly going to be reversed as most small-scale farmers had started planting.

Edgar Vhera Agriculture Specialist Writer

THE rains currently hitting most parts of the country have triggered a planting frenzy among tobacco farmers with the industry still entertaining hopes of meeting the 2023/24 national target of 148 500 hectares or even surpass it following the early season drought that had paralysed all farming activities.

Statistics released by the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) weekly report 49 dated December 15 show that there was a 27 percent decline in total area planted from 75 411 hectares in 2022 against this year’s 55 170.

However, the rains have re-ignited the industry’s hopes of achieving the target amid high hopes for the crop’s hectarages to start rising significantly in the coming days, as more farmers join the planting craze.

Zimbabwe Tobacco Association (ZTA) chief executive officer Mr Rodney Ambrose said the variance between the area planted last year and this year will be reduced.

“A more accurate figure will come out in the next weeks, as planting is underway in many areas. The recent rains have also boosted the already established crops that were starting to show signs of moisture stress,” he said.

Tobacco Farmers Union Trust president Mr Victor Mariranyika concurred saying it was certain that the area was going to increase because many farmers were waiting to do the rain-fed crop.

“The increase may not be very significant because most small-scale farmers made a loss on the seedbed due to prolonged dry spell,” he said.

Zimbabwe Tobacco Growers Association (ZTGA) chairman Mr George Seremwe concurred saying the drop in planted area was certainly going to be reversed, as most small-scale farmers had started planting in places like Dotito, Centenary and Karoi although the main challenge would be the inadequacy of seedlings for the dry land crop.

Meanwhile, revelations that some of the farmers were still to receive their payments for last season’s tobacco seem to have put a damp on the affected farmers’ enthusiasm with some confessing that they might not contribute to the projected expansion of this year’s hectarage.

Some of the farmers even hinted that they would not be growing the crop citing incapacitation while others are not even contracted.

“For the 2022/23 season, we were grouped into schemes A, B or C according to our production records with the symbols representing good, average and low performance respectively, as we were being contracted.

Those in scheme A received 10 bags of tobacco blend and three of ammonium nitrate (AN) fertiliser valued at US$1 680. Scheme B gave farmers eight bags of tobacco blend and two of AN each worth US$1 380 with those in scheme C receiving six bags of tobacco blend and two for AN valued at US$1 158,” said an affected farmer who requested anonymity.

The contractor provided inputs, working capital and agronomic advice with the grower mandated to sell the entire tobacco crop to the contractor to settle the loan amount then pocket the surplus, he said.

Some growers were reportedly billed under wrong schemes resulting in them getting overcharged while some have not yet received their balances after settling their loans. In worse case scenarios some had deductions done for insurance services they never signed up for, continued the visibly distraught farmer.

Some of the farmers who were affected by hail or barn fires say they made claims and got assessed but had not received any compensation.

Efforts to get a comment from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) were fruitless by the time of going to press.