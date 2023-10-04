‘Farmers must protect livestock during difficult times’

Fildah Gwati

IT is important for farmers to adopt innovative strategies and best practices that help boost their livestock’s resilience in the face of challenges posed by the climate change the world is facing.

In an interview on Monday, Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) president Dr Shadreck Makombe said farmers needed to protect the available pastures to boost the safety and welfare of their livestock.

“It is essential to consider the long-term sustainability of the pasture and not exceed its carrying capacity,” said Dr Makombe.

Farmers may reduce the stocking rate by either selling less productive animals or moving them to alternative grazing areas. This reduces the pressure on the pasture and ensures that there is enough forage for the remaining animals, he added.

“It’s important for farmers to closely monitor the condition of their livestock and pastures and make adjustments to herd sizes and stocking rates in a timely manner. Consultation with local agricultural extension services or experts can provide valuable guidance.”

Meanwhile, Livestock Farmers Union chairman Sifiso Sibanda said farmers may need to safeguard their livestock this coming season by adjusting herd sizes and stocking rates to prevent overgrazing and reduce the risk of livestock losses due to feed shortages.

‘‘Stocking feeds in what seems to be a bad season is very vital because it will help reduce shortage of livestock forage, which give continuity to livestock production,’’ said Mr Sibanda.

Mr Sibanda urged farmers to proactively address the challenges posed by adverse weather conditions to safeguard their livestock.

“Through innovative solutions and the adoption of advanced technology, farmers can create more resilient farming systems. By promoting sustainable practices and supporting farmers in their efforts, we can ensure the well-being of livestock and maintain a stable food supply chain even in the face of changing climatic conditions,’’ he said.

Some of the country’s regions that are perennially dry, for instance, Beitbridge, have intensified the roll out of mitigation measures to save their livestock. Farmers are drilling boreholes to curb potential water shortages that may come with the predicted El Nino inspired drought, he added.

Mr Sibanda, however, advised farmers against panicking saying El Niño effects can still be discussed in December when the rainfall season has started.

The country is expecting a normal to below-normal season, so there is no need for farmers to panic, Mr Sibanda explained.

“El-Niño is a climate phenomenon that occurs irregularly in the tropical Pacific Ocean and is characterized by warm ocean temperatures in the eastern equatorial Pacific, which can have significant impact on weather patterns worldwide. This leads to changes in atmospheric circulation patterns, which in turn influence weather patterns globally,’’ said Mr Sibanda.

El-Niño can cause droughts, increased risk of diseases, reduce forage availability and reduce grazing lands, he said.