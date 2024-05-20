Farmers mourn ZFU president

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Farmers have described the Zimbabwe Farmers Union president, Rtd Major Abdul Credit Nyathi who died on Friday, as a dedicated farmer who had the passion to transform the agriculture sector.

Rtd Major Nyathi died at his farm in Gwanda and a post-mortem will be done to establish the cause of his death.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) president, Dr Shadreck Makombe said the news of Rtd Major Nyathi’s death is devastating, adding that he was a true farmer who was passionate about agriculture.

“I met him last week and we discussed pertinent issues affecting the sector. He never showed any signs that he was not feeling well. He would always strive to achieve his set targets. This is a great loss. He was a team player and a dedicated farmer, ’ said Mr Makombe

.

Tobacco Farmers Union Trust president, Mr Victor Mariranyika said Mr Nyathi was a hero in the agricultural industry.

“He is one of the heroes in the industry. He assisted the Government in many ways because he took a bold stance in whatever he planned. The gap created will be very difficult to fill up,” he said.

Rtd Major Nyathi was 71.

Burial arrangements will be advised in due course.