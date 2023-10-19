‘Farmers in waterlogging prone areas and those with irrigation can plant now’  

Ashton Mutyavaviri

FARMERS who are either situated in areas prone to waterlogging or have access to irrigation facilities to which they can turn and save their crops in the event of a dry spell can go ahead and plant using the rains that fell two days ago, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has advised.

MSD principal Meteorologist Mr James Ngoma yesterday said farmers who have access to irrigation systems that can sustain their crops if the weather turned dry or those whose soils have high chances of getting waterlogged could start planting.

Mr Ngoma urged the farmers to consult their Agritex officers for advice in terms of rainfall amounts needed to start planting.

“These officers know better the amount of rainfall needed in their local areas because different soils require different amounts of rainfall for seed to germinate although the minimum will range from 25mm,” he explained.

In most cases the rainfall is sufficient for germination to occur but the plant will also need sustenance until the next rainfall incident, which at this moment is not close enough as we are expecting a dry period of two to three weeks after these rains, he explained.

“Yes, we are getting the rains at the moment but the issue is that on the back of these current rains we are expecting a hot and dry period of at least more than ten days to follow. As a result, it may not be wise for farmers to plant now, as that dry period will cause most planted crops to die. This means there will be no sufficient moisture to sustain the growth of the crop. We are not yet receiving consistent rains that will be able to sustain the crop,” he said.

Mr Ngoma added that the start of the rainy season would be confirmed basing on how the MSD assessed the systems, which bring rains and how they will be developing.

His comments come in the wake of a statement by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Professor Obert Jiri in which he advised farmers not to plant with the current rains unless they had irrigation systems to supplement the natural rains.

In his statement, Prof Jiri urged farmers to use the rains to speed up land preparations (holing for Pfumvudza/Intwasa and accelerating tillage for those practising conventional land preparations.

Agricultural Rural Development Authority (ARDA) board chairperson and Agriseeds sales and Marketing Director Mr Ivan Craig has also urged farmers who have completed their land preparations to plant at least a quarter of their portions.

“On the backdrop of the predicted normal to below normal season, farmers who have completed their land preparations should plant a small portion with these rains and then the rest after the next rains to spread risk. We need to spread risk. Many areas have received above 30mm of rainfall and farmers must use these rains to plant at least a quarter of their land. Areas like Kadoma, Kwekwe and Chivhu had received more than 30mm rainfall so farmers there should plant a small portion using the rains,” he said.

Mr Craig added that in normal seasons the first rains fall around October 20 so the rains that are falling are making this season look normal.

He also encouraged farmers to take advantage of the rains and complete their land preparations.

“We encourage farmers to start land preparations soon after harvesting. Many of them have not yet finished their land preparations. As I am speaking right now I am in Mutoko and many farmers are yet to complete their land preparations,” he said.

He, however, urged farmers not to panic, as they can still complete their land preparations.

Mr Craig also advised farmers who are planting to ensure the rains drain for two to three days depending on type of their soils before they can start planting.

“We do not encourage farmers to plant when the soil is excessively wet as this destroys the crump structure,” he added.

Meanwhile, some farmers in Manyame Rural District Council (MRDC) have already started planting maize on established Pfumvudza/Intwasa plots.

Head of Vera Village under MRDC Ward 18, Mr Belington Vera said most farmers in his area who had done Pfumvudza plots started planting on Tuesday after significant rains were received over 24 hours.

“Some farmers who had done Pfumvudza/Intwasa plots started planting their maize crop on Tuesday. I am currently planting maize in my garden and will finish with other fields. Our area received a lot of rains and we are optimistic that no moisture stress will affect the crops until we get the next rains, which we expect early November,” he said.