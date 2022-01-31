Farmers grow more traditional grains

Senior Agriculture Reporter

The area planted under traditional crops this year has increased as farmers diversify to boost food and nutrition security.

The increase in production of the traditional grains has also been promoted by the increase in demand producer prices.

The Grain Marketing Board is offering a higher producer price of $70 263 per tonne for traditional grains compared to $58 553 per tonne.

Some traditional crops are on the verge of extinction as smallholder farmers who used to be the major producers have turned to other high-value crops grown under contract farming.

Production of traditional crops was financed through the Government Pfumvudza/ Intwasa programme, the private sector contracted and self-financed farmers.

According to the Agritex weekly update, farmers had by last Friday planted 41 780 hectares of cowpeas, an increase of 17 percent from the 35 640 ha that had been planted during the same period last year.

The hectarage of pearl millet has increased by five percent from 138 781 last year to 146 275 ha this season while the area under groundnuts increased from 196 123 ha last year to 227 835 ha this season.

The area under sorghum declined by six percent after farmers planted 243 254ha compared 259 819ha last season.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president, Dr Shadreck Makombe yesterday said farmers were diversifying to traditional crops because of the high demand on the market and awareness being carried out on the importance of healthy foods.

“more people are now health-conscious and even restaurants are now serving traditional food.

“Long back, demand for traditional food was low as the food was perceived to be for the poor. Now the affluent are the ones who demand traditional food and this has increased the demand for the food on the market,” he said.

Dr Makombe said besides the nutritional benefits, traditional corps also performed well even under dry weather conditions.

“Prices for traditional crops are now competitive. Now they are regularised and Government has better offers,” he said.

Zimbabwe Indigenous Women Farmers Association Trust president, Mrs Depinah Nkomo said most farmers were now considering traditional crops because of the favourable returns.

“Traditional crops perform better than maize even under drought. We are now going back to our tradition. People’s diets are also changing and they now consume healthy foods which are mostly the food our forefathers used to eat.

“Long back we had challenges marketing traditional crops but now if we have no takers. We deliver to the GMB and the prices are good,” she said.

Mrs Nkomo said the condition of most small grains were satisfactory although in some areas sorghum, had been affected by pests.

Non-governmental organisations are also promoting the production of traditional crops by training farmers especially those in low rainfall areas on the advantages of cropping the crops.

NGOs also assist with machinery such as threshers so farmers can easily process the crops.