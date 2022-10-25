Farmers deliver 59 200 tonnes wheat worth US$12m and $15bn

Edgar Vhera Agriculture Specialist Writer

THE actualisation of the country’s wheat self-sufficiency objective is unfolding with 59 200 tonnes worth US$12 million and $15 billion having being delivered to Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depots by October 21.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday GMB chief executive officer Mr Rockie Mutenha said farmers had delivered 59 200 tonnes of wheat by October 21.

“As of October 21, GMB had received 59 200 tonnes of wheat, which is very encouraging considering that most farmers delayed planting their crop because of the late summer that saw other crops maturing late to pave way for wheat. We are yet to hit peak deliveries for now,” said Mr Mutenha.

“Premium grade intake was 23 979 tonnes while standard grade accounted for 35 221 tonnes. For a premium grade, GMB is paying $268 048 plus US$220 per tonne, while standard grade receives $243 680 plus US$200 per tonne. To date $5 539 069 975 and US$4 566 660 has been paid to farmers,” continued Mr Mutenha.

As the deliveries of wheat continue to increase, 41 percent of current deliveries are premium grade with 59 percent being standard grade. In terms of payment, 37 percent of the delivered wheat has been paid for with the remaining two-thirds still to be accounted for.

So far, all the marketed wheat is valued at US$12 319 580 and $15 010 176 272.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) president Dr Makombe disclosed that farmers were busy harvesting their crop to clear the land in preparation for the forthcoming summer season, as well as avoid rain damage to their wheat. They are also delivering the harvested crop to GMB depots.

“Most of the farmers who delivered their wheat have not yet been paid to date as GMB are busy working the payment modalities. It is our fervent hope this payment schedule will be expedited so that farmers are capacitated to procure their farming needs for a successful summer agriculture season,” said Dr Makombe.

Commercial Farmers Union (CFU) president Mr Andrew Pascoe concurred with Dr Makombe saying most of their members who delivered wheat from end of September till now had not yet received payments but were hopeful that any time soon the payments would be deposited into their accounts.

“Our members are wrapping up wheat harvesting and delivering the produce to GMB though no payment has been effected to date,” said Mr Pascoe.

As preparations for the summer season gather momentum, farmers are busy with land preparation and input procurement while waiting for the commencement of the rainfall season.

This season saw a record wheat hectarage of over 78 000ha capable of producing over 380 000 tonnes of wheat. This was a private sector and Government initiative that gave birth to the success story, which needs to be replicated in all sectors of the economy. It also resonates well with the Government’s call for private players to fund production of 40 percent of their raw material needs.

The highest ever achieved wheat production output was 337 000 tonnes in 2021 from 66 434ha at an average yield of 5, 07 tonnes per hectare.

Over the period 2010 to 2021 wheat product imports have oscillated between US$2 and US$101 million annually as shown below. Achievement of wheat self-sufficiency will allow the country to save of foreign currency expenditures, arrest exportation of jobs and increase economic development.