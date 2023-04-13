Farmers’ database to ease marketing challenges

Elton Manguwo

THE Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) is moving to establish a database of agricultural producers to enhance its capacity in linking them to markets as well as monitor production trends.

AMA field officer Mr Simon Pande recently revealed that the authority had gone on overdrive to register all producers of agricultural commodities across the country so that it can have a comprehensive database that can enhance its ability to link them with markets.

“As the Government pushes for market driven production, the database will be key in building business models around food production by ensuring that farmers produce according to demand,” he said.

The development comes at a time when small-scale farmers are struggling to find markets for their produce because of stiff competition from established commercial farmers.

“It is the role of AMA to ensure that order prevails in the production and marketing of agricultural products and more importantly, to ensure viability of the smallholder farmer. This can only be achieved if we have a formalised system in the agricultural sector,” said Mr Pande.

AMA has partnered with the civil registry to ensure that all farmer information being captured is valid.

The authority is mandated to regulate the marketing of agriculture produce while developing applicable business models and creating market linkages for Government-led initiatives.

“A robust database is efficient in informing us on production levels and different crops being grown in different zones,” said Mr Pande highlighting how the farmer database would complement the already established database of agriculture traders.

In addition, AMA carries out product mapping to curb the problem of uncoordinated production models and lack of market information that affects farmers in rural areas.

“We carry out product mapping to establish the type of crops grown at the community gardens and the quantities produced. The product maps are then shared with various potential off takers to link the farmers with the market,” said Mr Pande.

He added that commendable progress had been recorded by the authority in facilitating penetration of products from the smallholder farmers into the market. This has been achieved through a wide range of activities that we have in place.

Furthermore, AMA administers the national farmer database, which provides a reference point for all agricultural input schemes.

“It is important that information is gathered stored and processed for informed decision making hence AMA is putting in place all these measures to complement Government’s efforts to revive the agricultural industry and achieve Vision 2030,” said AMA chief executive officer Mr Clever Isaya recently.